Announcing GenBank Release 249.0

During the 59 days between the close dates for GenBank releases 248.0 and 249.0, the ‘traditional’ portion of GenBank grew by 92,170,809,197 base pairs and by 1,182,034 sequence records. During that same period, 60,526 records were updated. An average of 21,060 ‘traditional’ records were added and/or updated per day.

Between releases 248.0 and 249.0, the WGS component of GenBank grew by 643,398,561,350 basepairs and by 30,869,210 sequence records. The TSA component of GenBank grew by 9,407,919,946 basepairs and by 10,305,985 sequence records. The TLS component of GenBank grew by 3,084,362 basepairs and by 10,421 sequence records.

The total number of sequence data files increased by 316 with this release. The divisions are as follows:

BCT: 36 new files, now a total of 748

CON: 36 new files, now a total of 259

EST: 1 new file, now a total of 577

GSS: 1 less file, now a total of 270

INV: 79 new files, now a total of 638

PAT: 3 new files, now a total of 250

PLN: 79 new files, now a total of 881

VRL: 78 new files, now a total of 603

VRT: 5 new files, now a total of 297

Sequence data file notes

The decrease in the number of GSS-division flatfiles is due to a small fluctuation in file packaging. There was no actual decrease in the number of GSS records for GenBank 249.0.

The increase in the number of CON-division flatfiles is unexpected. Something unusual about the added records may have triggered a problem with the file packaging technique that is used for GenBank releases. This will be investigated, and if it proves true, there could be a decrease in the number of CON-division flatfiles for the June 2022 GenBank release.

Additional Information

For downloading purposes, please keep in mind that the uncompressed GenBank release 249.0 sequence data flatfiles require roughly 2,401 GB. The ASN.1 data files require approximately 1,293 GB.

For more information about GenBank release 249.0, see the release notes, as well as the README files in the GenBank and ASN.1 (ncbi-asn1) directories on FTP.