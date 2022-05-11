NLM Curation at Scale Workshop: Recorded webinars now available!

NLM’s virtual Curation at Scale Workshop held March 28 – March 30, 2022, brought together biocurators, developers of automated curation systems, and others to learn about the current status of biomedical data curation, to share research and challenges, and to discuss the implementation of advanced computational techniques in scientific data curation. In addition to curation, participants discussed key related aspects such as data standards and data sharing.

Speakers from academia, government, publishing, and industry presented in sessions focused on Curation in the Ecosystem of Science and Scholarship, Putting Automation into Curation Workflow, Gene/Variant Curation in Precision Medicine, and Adapting Data Curation @NLM. In addition, there was a panel discussion on Curation at Scale in the times of Pandemics. And more!

Throughout the three-day event, approximately 600 attendees joined the workshop from 34 different countries around the world, including Algeria, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, India, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sudan, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Uruguay!

Don’t worry if you missed the workshop! The recordings for each session are now available at the workshop website under the agenda heading, and on the NLM YouTube channel.

