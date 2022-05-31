Come see NCBI at the ASM Microbe Conference 2022

The American Society of Microbiology (ASM) Microbe conference is back, and scheduled to take place in-person, June 9th-13th in Washington, D.C.

NCBI staff member Dr. Michael Feldgarden will be recognized by ASM with an award for his research. Other NCBI staff will present posters on NCBI resources and will also be available at our booth (#1128) to address your questions. Drop by to see what’s new and provide your feedback. We hope to see you there! Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities:

Talk

June 10, 2:45 PM – 3:15 PM EST

Making Genomics Accessible to Aid Public Health and Research, presented by Michael Feldgarden, Ph.D.

Posters

June 11, 2022, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Session MBP11: Computational Genomics/Databases and Modeling

ANI Validation of Genome Assemblies and Curation of Type Assemblies in GenBank, presented by Shobha Sharma, Ph.D.

New Developments in PGAP: A Richer Gene Annotation for Bacterial and Archaeal Genomes, presented by Françoise Thibaud-Nissen, Ph.D.

RAPT, a Service for the Assembly and Annotation of Bacterial and Archaeal Short Reads, presented by Françoise Thibaud-Nissen, Ph.D.

Calibration-Walking Towards an Improved Genome Annotation Pipeline: Leveraging Good Molecular Markers to Build Better Partner Protein Families, presented by Daniel Haft, Ph.D.

June 11, 2022, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Session AAR01: Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance: Molecular Typing, Clinical & Molecular Epidemiology

Clostridioides difficile mreE Variants Are Associated with Cephalosporin-Induced Disease, presented by Jay Worley, Ph.D.

June 12, 2022, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Session CPHM03: Diagnostic Bacteriology

Identification of Antibiotic Resistance Proteins via MiCId’s Augmented Workflow, a Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics Approach, presented by Gelio Alves, Ph.D.

NCBI Booth #1128, Exhibit Hall

Stop by our booth to provide feedback, ask questions, or just to chat!

Friday, June 10, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Saturday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Sunday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST

Meet the NCBI Experts: Booth #1128

Friday, June 10, 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM EST

Introduction to the Pathogen Detection Portal

The Pathogen Detection Antimicrobial Resistance Sequence Resources

Using Pathogen Detection in a Clinical Lab

Saturday, June 11, 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM EST

Identification of Pathogens and Antibiotic Resistance Proteins via MiCId’s Augmented Workflow, a Mass Spectrometry-based Proteomics Approach

Sunday, June 12, 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM EST

NCBI Taxonomy Resources

Sunday, June 12, 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM EST

Identification of Pathogens and Antibiotic Resistance Proteins via MiCId’s Augmented Workflow, a Mass Spectrometry-based Proteomics Approach

Sunday, June 12, 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM EST

NCBI Prokaryotic Genome Annotation and Assembly Tools

More Information

A list of resource-specific handouts is available here. Too busy to talk, but still have questions to ask? Write to us!

