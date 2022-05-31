Come see NCBI at the ASM Microbe Conference 2022

The American Society of Microbiology (ASM) Microbe conference is back, and scheduled to take place in-person, June 9th-13th in Washington, D.C.
NCBI staff member Dr. Michael Feldgarden will be recognized by ASM with an award for his research. Other NCBI staff will present posters on NCBI resources and will also be available at our booth (#1128) to address your questions. Drop by to see what’s new and provide your feedback. We hope to see you there! Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities:
Talk
June 10, 2:45 PM – 3:15 PM EST
Making Genomics Accessible to Aid Public Health and Research, presented by Michael Feldgarden, Ph.D.
Posters
June 11, 2022, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST
Session MBP11: Computational Genomics/Databases and Modeling
ANI Validation of Genome Assemblies and Curation of Type Assemblies in GenBank, presented by Shobha Sharma, Ph.D.
New Developments in PGAP: A Richer Gene Annotation for Bacterial and Archaeal Genomes, presented by Françoise Thibaud-Nissen, Ph.D.
RAPT, a Service for the Assembly and Annotation of Bacterial and Archaeal Short Reads, presented by Françoise Thibaud-Nissen, Ph.D.
Calibration-Walking Towards an Improved Genome Annotation Pipeline: Leveraging Good Molecular Markers to Build Better Partner Protein Families, presented by Daniel Haft, Ph.D.
June 11, 2022, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST
Session AAR01: Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance: Molecular Typing, Clinical & Molecular Epidemiology
Clostridioides difficile mreE Variants Are Associated with Cephalosporin-Induced Disease, presented by Jay Worley, Ph.D.
June 12, 2022, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST
Session CPHM03: Diagnostic Bacteriology
Identification of Antibiotic Resistance Proteins via MiCId’s Augmented Workflow, a Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics Approach, presented by Gelio Alves, Ph.D.
NCBI Booth #1128, Exhibit Hall
Stop by our booth to provide feedback, ask questions, or just to chat!
Friday, June 10, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST
Saturday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST
Sunday, June 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST
Meet the NCBI Experts: Booth #1128
Friday, June 10, 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM EST
- Introduction to the Pathogen Detection Portal
- The Pathogen Detection Antimicrobial Resistance Sequence Resources
- Using Pathogen Detection in a Clinical Lab
Saturday, June 11, 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM EST
- Identification of Pathogens and Antibiotic Resistance Proteins via MiCId’s Augmented Workflow, a Mass Spectrometry-based Proteomics Approach
Sunday, June 12, 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM EST
- NCBI Taxonomy Resources
Sunday, June 12, 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM EST
Sunday, June 12, 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM EST
- NCBI Prokaryotic Genome Annotation and Assembly Tools
More Information
A list of resource-specific handouts is available here. Too busy to talk, but still have questions to ask? Write to us!
To stay up to date on all NCBI activities at ASM Microbe 2022, follow us on Twitter at @NCBI.