June 15 Webinar: What’s new with NCBI Virus?

Join us on June 15 , 2022 at 12PM US eastern time learn about the NCBI Virus resource – a community portal for viral sequence data that has been important in supporting SARS-CoV-2 research and management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enhancements to NCBI Virus that support these efforts include: SARS-CoV-2 specific filters, a dedicated web interface that reports on geotemporal prevalence of sequence records for SARS2 lineages, plus details on NCBI’s lineage-defining mutations.

D ate and time: Wed, June 15, 2022 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EDT

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about attending the webinar. A few days after the live presentation, you can view the recording on the NCBI webinars playlist on the NLM YouTube channel. You can learn about future webinars on the NCBI Outreach Events page.

