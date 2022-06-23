ASM Microbe 2022 was a success!

NCBI had the pleasure of attending and participating in this year’s American Society of Microbiology (ASM) Microbe conference, June 9-13 in Washington, D.C. NCBI staff participated in activities and events throughout the three-day conference. Over 4,500 attendees gathered in the exhibit hall and joined a variety of poster presentations and talks!

Reflections from a few of our NCBI experts

“It was a great honor for me to receive the ASM Elizabeth O. King Lecturer Award. Thank you to my colleagues, without whom so much of my work would not have been possible, and to all of those who attended my presentation on Making Genomics Accessible to Aid Public Health and Research.”

~Michael Feldgarden, Ph.D.

“It was fantastic seeing NCBI Pathogen Detection and AMR Resources being used by multiple researchers.”

~Bill Klimke, Ph.D.

“It was great to attend ASM in person this year! It is always nice to catch up with old friends and meet new people. NCBI has so many products, and we love finding out how people use our resources so we can better serve our scientific communities.”

~Shobha Sharma, Ph.D.

“So great to see everyone in person at ASM Microbe 2022! Thank you for visiting our posters and booth and giving us feedback on protein families PGAP is not annotating well yet. We are incorporating your suggestions!”

~Françoise Thibaud-Nissen, Ph.D.

Don’t worry if you missed us in person! A list of resource-specific handouts is available here, and if you have questions or want to provide feedback, please write to us!

We look forward to seeing you at ASM Microbe 2023, June 15-19 in Houston, Texas.

To stay up to date on all NCBI activities at other scientific conferences, follow us on Twitter at @NCBI.

