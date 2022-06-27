New RefSeq annotations are available!

In April and May, the NCBI Eukaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline released twenty-eight new annotations in RefSeq for the following organisms:
- Alosa alosa (allis shad) GCF_017589495.1
- Anser cygnoides (Swan goose) GCF_002166845.1
- Bombus terrestris (buff-tailed bumblebee) GCF_910591885.1
- Corvus hawaiiensis (hawaiian crow) GCF_020740725.1
- Equus quagga (plains zebra) GCF_021613505.1
- Girardinichthys multiradiatus (bony fish) GCF_021462225.1
- Haliotis rufescens (red abalone) GCF_023055435.1
- Hyalella azteca (amphipod) GCF_000764305.2
- Impatiens glandulifera (eudicot) GCF_907164915.1
- Leguminivora glycinivorella (moth) GCF_023078275.1
- Lutra lutra (Eurasian river otter) GCF_902655055.1
- Megalobrama amblycephala (Wuchang bream) GCF_018812025.1
- Mugil cephalus (flathead mullet) GCF_022458985.1
- Myodes glareolus (Bank vole) GCF_902806735.1
- Neosciurus carolinensis (gray squirrel) GCF_902686445.1
- Penaeus chinensis (fleshy prawn) GCF_019202785.1
- Perognathus longimembris pacificus (Pacific pocket mouse) GCF_023159225.1
- Phacochoerus africanus (Common warthog) GCF_016906955.1
- Pieris napi (butterfly) GCF_905475465.1
- Prionailurus viverrinus (fishing cat) GCF_022837055.1
- Rhodamnia argentea (silver malletwood) GCF_020921035.1
- Ricinus communis (castor bean) GCF_019578655.1
- Salvia hispanica (eudicot) GCF_023119035.1
- Tachysurus fulvidraco (yellow catfish) GCF_022655615.1
- Ursus arctos (brown bear) (pictured) GCF_023065955.1
- Vanessa atalanta (red admiral) GCF_905147765.1
- Vespa velutina (wasp) GCF_912470025.1
- Ziziphus jujuba (common jujube) GCF_020796205.1
View the full list of annotated eukaryotes available in the GDV genome browser. You can download genome sequence and metadata using the NCBI Datasets command line tool.