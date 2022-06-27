New RefSeq annotations are available!

In April and May, the NCBI Eukaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline released twenty-eight new annotations in RefSeq for the following organisms:

Alosa alosa (allis shad) GCF_017589495.1

Anser cygnoides (Swan goose) GCF_002166845.1

Bombus terrestris (buff-tailed bumblebee) GCF_910591885.1

Corvus hawaiiensis (hawaiian crow) GCF_020740725.1

Equus quagga (plains zebra) GCF_021613505.1

Girardinichthys multiradiatus (bony fish) GCF_021462225.1

Haliotis rufescens (red abalone) GCF_023055435.1

Hyalella azteca (amphipod) GCF_000764305.2

Impatiens glandulifera (eudicot) GCF_907164915.1

Leguminivora glycinivorella (moth) GCF_023078275.1

Lutra lutra (Eurasian river otter) GCF_902655055.1

Megalobrama amblycephala (Wuchang bream) GCF_018812025.1

Mugil cephalus (flathead mullet) GCF_022458985.1

Myodes glareolus (Bank vole) GCF_902806735.1

Neosciurus carolinensis (gray squirrel) GCF_902686445.1

Penaeus chinensis (fleshy prawn) GCF_019202785.1

Perognathus longimembris pacificus (Pacific pocket mouse) GCF_023159225.1

Phacochoerus africanus (Common warthog) GCF_016906955.1

Pieris napi (butterfly) GCF_905475465.1

Prionailurus viverrinus (fishing cat) GCF_022837055.1

Rhodamnia argentea (silver malletwood) GCF_020921035.1

Ricinus communis (castor bean) GCF_019578655.1

Salvia hispanica (eudicot) GCF_023119035.1

Tachysurus fulvidraco (yellow catfish) GCF_022655615.1

Ursus arctos (brown bear) (pictured) GCF_023065955.1

Vanessa atalanta (red admiral) GCF_905147765.1

Vespa velutina (wasp) GCF_912470025.1

Ziziphus jujuba (common jujube) GCF_020796205.1

View the full list of annotated eukaryotes available in the GDV genome browser. You can download genome sequence and metadata using the NCBI Datasets command line tool.

