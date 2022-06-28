Join NCBI at the ISMB Codeathon- Tools for Sharable Protein Analysis

We are gearing up for the Tools for Sharable Protein Analysis Codeathon, which will take place Sunday July 10th-Thursday July 14th at the International Society for Computational Biology ISMB 2022 Conference. This event is the third installation of the ISMB codeathon. In previous years, teams led a series of developments on in-depth and systematic analysis of molecular interactions, effects of mutations, protein flexibility, annotations of topological domains, and more! This year, projects will span the following themes:

ANALYSIS OF LARGE DATASETS ANALYSIS OF BIOMOLECULAR INTERACTIONS AND MUTATIONS BIOMOLECULAR REPRESENTATIONS AND VISUALIZATION USER INTERFACES AND DATA SHARING MECHANISMS

The event will focus in part on our interactive, web-based 3D structure viewer, iCn3D. NCBI experts Jiyao Wang, Ph.D., Tom Madej, Ph.D., and Alexa Salsbury, Ph.D. will be on hand to help teams throughout the event.

This hybrid codeathon will support teams in person and virtually. We encourage researchers working in all areas of computational biology to join us for the event! To apply for the event, please fill out this form before July 9th!

