Introducing NLM’s new NCBI Datasets genome page!

As part of the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR) project, NLM’s NCBI Datasets is introducing an all-new modern experience making it easier for you to browse and download genome sequence and metadata, and navigate to tools such as the Genome Data Viewer (GDV) and BLAST.

To get started, search NCBI Datasets by assembly accession (e.g., GCF_016699485.2), assembly name (e.g., bGalGal1.mat.broiler.GRCg7b), WGS accession (e.g., JAENSK01), or species name + genome (e.g., chicken genome), and click on the title in the box. See the top red arrow in Figure 1 below where we search for ‘chicken genome’.

Figure 1: Finding the chicken reference assembly. A search for ‘chicken genome’ returns a box that provides a quick link to the new genome page (middle red arrow). From there, the download button (bottom red arrow) allows you to select the files you need (see ‘Download Package’ window on the left) along with a detailed metadata report that includes all the metadata on the web page.

Additional highlights of the new genome page (not shown here) are new metadata sections including BioSample data, Annotation information with a link to all annotated genes, and Benchmarking Universal Single-Copy Orthologs (BUSCO) scores.

