Try out Datasets and ElasticBLAST at the BOSC 2022 CoFest!

Join NLM’s NCBI at the virtual CollaborationFest on July 15 from 08:00 – 11:00 CDT and 12:00 – 16:00 CDT following the BOSC 2022 conference. Get an in-depth orientation and opportunity to test the capabilities of Datasets and ElasticBLAST.

What is Datasets?

Datasets is a new resource that lets you easily gather data from across NCBI databases. Find and download gene, transcript, protein and genome sequences, annotation and metadata. We invite you to try the Datasets command line tool in your bioinformatic workflows!

How can I participate?

Try out our new command line tools for downloading data and working with metadata files.

Explore our new web pages.

Help improve our documentation.

Provide feedback to help us improve the Datasets resource.

What is ElasticBLAST?

ElasticBLAST is a new cloud-based tool designed to speed up high throughput BLAST searches. We would love to have your help with real world testing of ElasticBLAST with your own workflows and data.

How can I participate?

Try it out and let us know what you think.

Help us improve the documentation.

Write a script to make ElasticBLAST part of your workflow.

Try to process ElasticBLAST results with cloud-native tools. Here is an example.

We will share a Jupyter Notebook, an interactive web-based application, for you to use during CoFest to work through examples and provide feedback. We hope to see you at BOSC 2022, but you can attend the CoFest without charge even if you don’t make it to BOSC.

Feel free to contact us with any questions.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

