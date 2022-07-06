NCBI at 2022 Galaxy Community Conference

Join NCBI’s Nuala O’Leary, PhD at the 2022 Galaxy Community Conference (GCC2022), July 17-23 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to learn more about Datasets, a new resource that makes it easier to access NCBI sequence data.

GCC2022 brings together hundreds of researchers, trainers, tool developers, software engineers, and computational infrastructure providers, all addressing common challenges in data intensive science using the Galaxy data integration and analysis platform. This will be an in-person meeting with limited support for remote attendees.

Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities:

NCBI Datasets, a new resource for accessing NCBI genome data in Galaxy Poster: Monday, July 18, 10:20 AM CDT Talk: Tuesday, July 19, 4:59 PM CDT Demo: Wednesday, July 20, 10:20 AM CDT

If you’re not able to attend GCC2022, but want to provide feedback or ask questions, feel free to write to us! You can also learn more about Datasets and access help documentation on our website.

To stay up to date on all NCBI activities at GCC2022, follow us on Twitter at @NCBI.

Datasets is part of the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), an NLM project to establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.

