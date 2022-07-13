NLM’s all-new NCBI Datasets genome table is now available

We are excited to introduce new and useful updates to the Datasets genome table that let you quickly find and download a genome dataset including genome, transcript and protein sequence, annotation, and a data report.

The new genome table includes many new features and benefits (see Figure 1). With the new genome table you can:

Find all current genomes, including metagenomes

View multiple taxa such as birds and bees, or polyphyletic groups like fish

such as birds and bees, or polyphyletic groups like fish Easily find genomes with NCBI RefSeq annotations

Get more accurate genome counts , since each row now represents a single genome with GenBank and RefSeq accessions for that genome in the same row

, since each row now represents a single genome with GenBank and RefSeq accessions for that genome in the same row Customize your downloads to include either GenBank or RefSeq files, or both

to include either GenBank or RefSeq files, or both Download tables or data packages

Figure 1. The new Datasets genome table. The table allows you to select multiple taxa (including metagenomes), and to filter by RefSeq status, assembly level (contig, scaffold, chromosome, complete), and release date. Click the Download button to get the data and metadata for your selections.

Datasets supports the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), an NLM project to establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.

Join our mailing list to keep up to date with Datasets and other CGR news.

We want to hear from you! Try it out and let us know what you think. Contact us with questions or feedback.

