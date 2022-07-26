Announcing the NCBI Datasets SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page

Need SARS-CoV-2 assembled genome sequences or specific SARS-CoV-2 protein sequences? You can find them on the new SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page brought to you by NCBI Datasets.

The NCBI Datasets SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page brings you both SARS-CoV-2 genomes and proteins, basic information about SARS-CoV-2, and connections to related NCBI pages, all in one place (see Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 1. NCBI Datasets SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page. For command-line access, try the datasets command-line tool (top box). For customized filtering options, check out NCBI Virus (bottom box).

If you scroll down the taxonomy page you will find a table of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, each with “Actions” that provide the option to download a package of protein sequences from all annotated SARS-CoV-2 genomes (Figure 2), as well as links to NCBI Gene and the protein sequence from the reference genome.

Figure 2. NCBI Datasets SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page (cont’d). Click the blue download button to download a package of all SARS-CoV-2 genomes (6 M and counting as of 7/15/22), or just the SARS-CoV-2 reference genome (top box). Below that you see a table of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, each with “Actions” available through the three-dot menu that provides the option to download a package of protein sequences from all annotated SARS-CoV-2 genomes (bottom boxes).

We want to hear from you! Check out the new SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page and let us know what you think. Contact us with questions or feedback.

Join our mailing list to keep up to date with Datasets and other NCBI news.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

