Announcing the NCBI Datasets SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page

Need SARS-CoV-2 assembled genome sequences or specific SARS-CoV-2 protein sequences? You can find them on the new SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page brought to you by NCBI Datasets.
The NCBI Datasets SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page brings you both SARS-CoV-2 genomes and proteins, basic information about SARS-CoV-2, and connections to related NCBI pages, all in one place (see Figures 1 and 2).
Figure 1. NCBI Datasets SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page. For command-line access, try the datasets command-line tool (top box). For customized filtering options, check out NCBI Virus (bottom box).
If you scroll down the taxonomy page you will find a table of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, each with “Actions” that provide the option to download a package of protein sequences from all annotated SARS-CoV-2 genomes (Figure 2), as well as links to NCBI Gene and the protein sequence from the reference genome.
Figure 2. NCBI Datasets SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page (cont’d). Click the blue download button to download a package of all SARS-CoV-2 genomes (6 M and counting as of 7/15/22), or just the SARS-CoV-2 reference genome (top box). Below that you see a table of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, each with “Actions” available through the three-dot menu that provides the option to download a package of protein sequences from all annotated SARS-CoV-2 genomes (bottom boxes).
We want to hear from you! Check out the new SARS-CoV-2 taxonomy page and let us know what you think. Contact us with questions or feedback.
Join our mailing list to keep up to date with Datasets and other NCBI news.