In June and July, the NCBI Eukaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline released twenty-six new annotations in RefSeq for the following organisms:

Anopheles coluzzii (mosquito)

Anopheles funestus (African malaria mosquito)

Astyanax mexicanus (Mexican tetra)

Athalia rosae (coleseed sawfly)

Bactrocera dorsalis (oriental fruit fly)

Brassica napus (rape)

Brienomyrus brachyistius (bony fish)

Canis lupus dingo (dingo) (pictured)

Caretta caretta (Loggerhead turtle)

Dendroctonus ponderosae (mountain pine beetle)

Epinephelus fuscoguttatus (brown-marbled grouper)

Lagopus muta (rock ptarmigan)

Marmota marmota marmota (Alpine marmot)

Nematostella vectensis (starlet sea anemone)

Ostrea edulis (bivalve)

Panthera uncia (snow leopard)

Plutella xylostella (diamondback moth)

Pyrus x bretschneideri (Chinese white pear)

Rhincodon typus (whale shark)

Rhipicephalus sanguineus (brown dog tick)

Solanum stenotomum (eudicot)

Solanum verrucosum (eudicot)

Sphaerodactylus townsendi (lizard)

Stegostoma fasciatum (shark)

Triticum urartu (monocot)

Ziziphus jujuba (common jujube)

Additionally, in June we upgraded our pipeline to version 10.0, and are now using STAR instead of Splign for aligning RNA-Seq reads.

View the full list of annotated eukaryotes available in the GDV genome browser. You can download genome sequence and metadata using the NCBI Datasets command line tool.

RefSeq supports the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), an NLM project to establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.

