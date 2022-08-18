Announcing GenBank Release 251.0

Growth between releases
During the 58 days between the close dates for GenBank Releases 250.0 and 251.0, the traditional portion of GenBank grew by 97,172,073,310 basepairs and by 897,893 sequence records. During that same period, 80,044 records were updated. An average of 16,861 traditional records were added and/or updated per day.
Between releases 250.0 and 251.0, the WGS component of GenBank grew by 801,436,670,029 basepairs and by 227,750,563 sequence records. The TSA component of GenBank grew by 12,445,250,625 basepairs and by 13,205,258 sequence records. The TLS component of GenBank grew by 1,852,921,798 basepairs and by 3,961,420 sequence records.
The total number of sequence data files increased by 311 with this release. The divisions are as follows:
- BCT: 31 new files, now a total of 820
- ENV: 2 new files, now a total of 72
- INV: 151 new files, now a total of 866
- MAM: 8 new files, now a total of 141
- PLN: 20 new files, now a total of 952
- ROD: 24 new files, now a total of 214
- VRL: 63 new files, now a total of 774
- VRT: 12 new files, now a total of 315
Sequence data file notes
The number of CON-division flatfiles remains elevated due to the inclusion of “external annotation” within a set of CON records that were updated in April 2022. We will resolve the issue as soon as possible. The CON file count will likely decrease for GenBank 252.0.
Additional Information
For downloading purposes, please keep in mind that the uncompressed GenBank release 251.0 sequence data flatfiles require roughly 2,585 GB. The ASN.1 data files require approximately 1,396 GB.
For more information about GenBank release 251.0, see the release notes, as well as the README files in the GenBank and ASN.1 (ncbi-asn1) directories on FTP.