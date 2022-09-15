NCBI hidden Markov models (HMM) release 10.0 now available!

Release 10.0 of the NCBI Hidden Markov models (HMM) used by the Prokaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline (PGAP) is now available for download. You can search this collection against your favorite prokaryotic proteins to identify their function using the HMMER sequence analysis package.

The 10.0 release contains 15,360 models maintained by NCBI, including 228 that are new since 9.0, 99 that were modified significantly, and 205 that were assigned better names, EC numbers, Gene Ontology (GO) terms, gene symbols or publications. You can search and view the details for these in the Protein Family Model collection, which also includes conserved domain architectures and BlastRules, and find all RefSeq proteins they name.

GO terms associated with HMMs are now propagated to CDSs and proteins annotated with PGAP. In case you missed it, see our previous blog post on this topic.

