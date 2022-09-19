Join NCBI virtually at the Biodiversity Genomics 2022 conference

Learn about the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR) Project

The Biodiversity Genomics conference will take place virtually, October 2-7, 2022. This event is hosted by the Earth BioGenome Project and is open and free for all to attend.

NCBI staff will present a variety of recorded talks and posters highlighting various elements of the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), including NCBI Datasets and the Comparative Genome Viewer (CGV). CGR is a multi-year National Library of Medicine (NLM) project to maximize the impact of eukaryotic research organisms and their genomic data resources to biomedical research. NCBI is charged with leading CGR development and engaging genomics communities. The CGR project will facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms in collaboration with the genomics community.

Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities to learn more about CGR:

Recorded Talks

The NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR) presented by Valerie Schneider, PhD

Easy programmatic access to genome sequence and metadata with NCBI Datasets presented by Nuala O’Leary, PhD

Poster

Introducing NCBI’s Comparative Genome Viewer (CGV) presented by Sanjida Rangwala, PhD

Stay tuned for details!

Follow us on Twitter at @NCBI to stay up to date on all NCBI activities at the Biodiversity Genomics 2022 Conference.

Can’t attend, but want to learn more about CGR?

Check out our website

Join our mailing list to keep up to date with CGR news

Reach out to us at cgr@nlm.nih.gov

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

