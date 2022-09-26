Conserved Domain Database version 3.20 is available!

A new version of the Conserved Domain Database (CDD) is now available. Version 3.20 contains 1,614 new or updated NCBI/CDD-curated domains and now mirrors Pfam version 34 as well as new models from the NCBIfam collection. Fine-grained classifications of the [(+)ssRNA] virus RNA-dependent RNA polymerase catalytic domain, RING-finger/U-box, dimerization/docking domains of the cAMP-dependent protein kinase regulatory subunit, and Galactose/rhamnose-binding lectin domain superfamily have been added, along with many other new models.

We have significantly increased the fraction of CD-Search and interactive BATCH CD-Search queries that yield results showing conserved domain architecture information and attributes that further characterize protein function through links to information-rich resources such as Enzyme Commission (EC) numbers , Gene Ontology (GO) terms, PubMed IDs, and identifiers from the CaZY, TCDB, and MEROPS databases. See our earlier post for additional details. You can access CDD and find updated content on the CDD FTP site at CDD version 3.20.

Database statistics for CDD version 3.20:

CD Search is part of the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), an NLM project to establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.

