NCBI Workshop at the ASM NGS 2022 Meeting

NCBI Microbial Pathogen and SARS-CoV-2 Resources in the Cloud

Get hands-on experience with NCBI Pathogen Detection and SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance data in the cloud. No prior cloud experience necessary!

NCBI staff are presenting a workshop at the American Society for Microbiology Next-Generation Sequencing (ASM NGS) 2022 Meeting on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 10 am – 3 pm ET (with a 1 hour break) to help conference attendees learn about two NCBI cloud-hosted resources, Pathogen Detection and SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequence datasets.

The Cloud allows researchers to flexibly use scalable compute for data exploration and analysis. It also serves as a platform to support FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, and repeatable) data practices. As part of the NIH’s Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability (STRIDES) Initiative, NCBI has made sequence, metadata, and analysis results available in the cloud for select high value projects.

Conference registration is open! Select NCBI Pre-con Workshop during the conference registration process by October 9 at 5 pm ET.

Workshop objectives

Learn about available NCBI Pathogen Detection and SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance data on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Gain practical experience in using the GCP Console and BigQuery. (Cloud access will be provided to attendees.)

Employ methods to search, retrieve and investigate metadata and sequence data and to integrate these into your research.

Learn to use the Pathogen Detection MicroBIGG-E Browser to investigate isolate metadata, genetic and genomic elements (including antimicrobial resistance genes) and find related sequence data.

Target Audience

Genomic biologists and bioinformaticians who want to learn more about NCBI cloud-based tools and datasets.

Prerequisites

A laptop with Wi-Fi access.

Familiarity with command-line and SQL.

For queries or questions, please send an Email to: suggest@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

