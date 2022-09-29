New Upcoming NCBI Virtual Workshops!

Apply to attend October 2022 interactive, hands-on workshops

Want to learn more about NCBI resources and how to implement our cutting-edge tools in your research? NCBI offers a variety of educational opportunities, including workshops, webinars, codeathons, tutorials, and more!

We are excited to announce our upcoming virtual workshop series for October 2022. Our interactive, hands-on workshops are taught by experienced NCBI Education Faculty. Applications are open to the public; however, each workshop will accept a limited number of participants to facilitate the best possible educational experience.

Get up-to-speed on all-things BLAST

Learn how to find and analyze metagenomic data

Tuesday, October 25, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

An NCBI Guide to Finding and Analyzing Metagenomic Data

Instructor: Cooper Park, PhD

Explore 3D molecular structures with iCn3D

Thursday, October 27, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Exploring 3D Molecular Structures with iCn3D

Instructor: Alexa Salsbury, PhD

Interested in attending? Don’t miss out! Apply today!

Please review the workshop descriptions to get a full understanding of the content being covered and the intended audience. More information can be found on our Outreach Events page.

Questions?

If you have questions, please contact us at workshops@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

