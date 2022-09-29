New Upcoming NCBI Virtual Workshops!

Apply to attend October 2022 interactive, hands-on workshops
We are excited to announce our upcoming virtual workshop series for October 2022. Our interactive, hands-on workshops are taught by experienced NCBI Education Faculty. Applications are open to the public; however, each workshop will accept a limited number of participants to facilitate the best possible educational experience.
Get up-to-speed on all-things BLAST
|Tuesday, October 18, 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.
How BLAST Works & Using Web BLAST Effectively!
Instructor: Wayne Matten, PhD
|Thursday, October 20, 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Using NCBI’s Primer-BLAST to design and analyze PCR primers
Instructor: Peter Cooper, PhD
Learn how to find and analyze metagenomic data
|Tuesday, October 25, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
An NCBI Guide to Finding and Analyzing Metagenomic Data
Instructor: Cooper Park, PhD
Explore 3D molecular structures with iCn3D
|Thursday, October 27, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Exploring 3D Molecular Structures with iCn3D
Instructor: Alexa Salsbury, PhD
