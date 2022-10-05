Connect with NCBI at ASHG 2022

Join us October 25-29 in Los Angeles, CA

We are looking forward to seeing you in-person at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) annual meeting, October 25-29, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

We will present a variety of talks and posters featuring our clinical and human genetic resources, as well as genome products and tools. We are excited to introduce the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), a multi-year National Library of Medicine (NLM) project to maximize the impact of eukaryotic research organisms and their genomic data resources to biomedical research. If you’re interested in providing feedback that will be used to help drive CGR forward, consider joining our round table discussion.

Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities and events:

NCBI Booth #849, Exhibit Hall

Stop by our booth to provide feedback, ask questions, or just to chat!

Wednesday, October 26, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm PDT

Thursday, October 27, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm PDT

Friday, October 28, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PDT

A conversation with NCBI about the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR)

Round Table Discussion

Tuesday, October 25, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PDT

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center

Room: 407

Limited Space!

We want to hear from you! Join us for a small round table discussion to provide feedback that will inform NCBI’s development of an ecosystem of public tools, data, and interfaces facilitating reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.

These discussions are designed for : Researchers, scientists, educators, developers, librarians, and students that use comparative genomics in their work Users of NCBI data, tools, and resources for comparative genomics analyses (e.g., BLAST, Datasets, Gene, CD-Search, Genome Data Viewer, Multiple Sequence Alignment Viewer, Comparative Genome Viewer, etc.)

: Topics include: Genomics tools and resources you use How well current NCBI resources meet your needs Resource gaps and barriers in comparative genomics that NCBI could address

include:

Posters

Wednesday, October 26, 3:00 – 4:45 pm PDT

Implementation of clinical pharmacogenomics: How NCBI’s Medical Genetics Summaries and MedGen can help educate and support clinicians

Presenter: Adriana Malheiro, PhD

GrafPop: A tool to quickly infer subject ancestry from multiple large genotype data sets

Presenter: Yumi Jin, PhD

Genome-wide profiling of DNA N6-methylation from a breast cancer and a matched normal cell lines

Presenter: Chunlin Xiao, PhD

Thursday, October 27, 3:00 – 4:45 pm PDT

NCBI dbGaP FHIR API Provides Access to Thousands of Studies to Improve Data Integration and Interoperability for Biomedical Research

Presenter: Lon Phan, PhD

Talk

The NIH Comparative Genomics Resource

ASHG/ESHG Building Bridges: Complete Genomes Require New Directions to Democratize Data

Friday, October 28, 9:25 – 9:50 am PDT

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center

Room: Room 515, West Building

Presenter: Valerie Schneider, PhD

October 19, 2022

November 9, 2022

