Connect with NCBI at ASHG 2022

We will present a variety of talks and posters featuring our clinical and human genetic resources, as well as genome products and tools. We are excited to introduce the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), a multi-year National Library of Medicine (NLM) project to maximize the impact of eukaryotic research organisms and their genomic data resources to biomedical research. If you’re interested in providing feedback that will be used to help drive CGR forward, consider joining our round table discussion.
Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities and events:
NCBI Booth #849, Exhibit Hall
Stop by our booth to provide feedback, ask questions, or just to chat!
Wednesday, October 26, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm PDT
Thursday, October 27, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm PDT
Friday, October 28, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PDT
A conversation with NCBI about the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR)
Round Table Discussion
Tuesday, October 25, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PDT
Location: Los Angeles Convention Center
Room: 407
Limited Space!
We want to hear from you! Join us for a small round table discussion to provide feedback that will inform NCBI’s development of an ecosystem of public tools, data, and interfaces facilitating reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.
- These discussions are designed for:
- Researchers, scientists, educators, developers, librarians, and students that use comparative genomics in their work
- Users of NCBI data, tools, and resources for comparative genomics analyses (e.g., BLAST, Datasets, Gene, CD-Search, Genome Data Viewer, Multiple Sequence Alignment Viewer, Comparative Genome Viewer, etc.)
- Topics include:
- Genomics tools and resources you use
- How well current NCBI resources meet your needs
- Resource gaps and barriers in comparative genomics that NCBI could address
Posters
Wednesday, October 26, 3:00 – 4:45 pm PDT
Implementation of clinical pharmacogenomics: How NCBI’s Medical Genetics Summaries and MedGen can help educate and support clinicians
Presenter: Adriana Malheiro, PhD
GrafPop: A tool to quickly infer subject ancestry from multiple large genotype data sets
Presenter: Yumi Jin, PhD
Genome-wide profiling of DNA N6-methylation from a breast cancer and a matched normal cell lines
Presenter: Chunlin Xiao, PhD
Thursday, October 27, 3:00 – 4:45 pm PDT
NCBI dbGaP FHIR API Provides Access to Thousands of Studies to Improve Data Integration and Interoperability for Biomedical Research
Presenter: Lon Phan, PhD
Talk
The NIH Comparative Genomics Resource
ASHG/ESHG Building Bridges: Complete Genomes Require New Directions to Democratize Data
Friday, October 28, 9:25 – 9:50 am PDT
Location: Los Angeles Convention Center
Room: Room 515, West Building
Presenter: Valerie Schneider, PhD
Can’t attend, but want to learn more about CGR?
- Check out our website
- Join our mailing list to keep up to date with CGR news
- Reach out to us at cgr@nlm.nih.gov
