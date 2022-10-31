In August and September, the NCBI Eukaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline released thirty-eight new annotations in RefSeq for the following organisms:

Adelges cooleyi (spruce gall adelgid)

Aethina tumida (small hive beetle)

Anopheles aquasalis (mosquito)

Anopheles maculipalpis (mosquito)

Anthonomus grandis grandis (boll weevil)

Aphis gossypii (cotton aphid)

Bactrocera neohumeralis (fly)

Bombus affinis (bee)

Bombus huntii (bee)

Cataglyphis hispanica (ant)

Cygnus atratus (black swan) (pictured)

Daktulosphaira vitifoliae (grape phylloxera)

Dermacentor andersoni (tick)

Diabrotica virgifera virgifera (western corn rootworm)

Drosophila biarmipes (fly)

Epinephelus moara (kelp grouper)

Eriocheir sinensis (Chinese mitten crab)

Gopherus flavomarginatus (Mexican gopher tortoise)

Gymnogyps californianus (California condor)

Leptidea sinapis (butterfly)

Macaca thibetana thibetana (Pere David’s macaque)

Malus sylvestris (European crab apple)

Mercurialis annua (annual mercury)

Microtus fortis (reed vole)

Myiozetetes cayanensis (bird)

Nymphaea colorata (water lily)

Nymphalis io (European peacock)

Patella vulgata (common limpet)

Pectinophora gossypiella (pink bollworm)

Pisum sativum (pea)

Potentilla anserina (silverweed)

Quercus robur (English oak)

Rhinolophus ferrumequinum (greater horseshoe bat)

Schistocerca gregaria (desert locust)

Schistocerca serialis cubense (grasshopper)

Serinus canaria (Common canary)

Spodoptera frugiperda (fall armyworm)

Vespula vulgaris (wasp)

View the full list of annotated eukaryotes available in the GDV genome browser. You can download genome sequence and metadata using the NCBI Datasets command line tool.

RefSeq supports the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), an NLM project to establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.

