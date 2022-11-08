Submit your data to dbGaP in 3 easy steps!

Do you have human genetic data from a large-scale study? Submit your data to NCBI’s Database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP) to contribute to meaningful discoveries about health. dbGaP contains data from more than 2.8 million study participants who have provided over 3.3 million molecular samples.

How do I submit data to dbGaP?

While most dbGaP data are from NIH-funded research, NIH also supports non-NIH funded studies–Example: Mayo-Perlegen LEAPS (Linked Efforts to Accelerate Parkinson’s Solutions) Collaboration.

New features in dbGaP

Correct errors prior to submission with our new validation software

GaPTools is a standalone validation tool that allows you to test your submission during data preparation. We encourage you to use GaPTools because it gives you immediate feedback and the ability to correct errors prior to submission, reducing the time for dbGaP staff to process and release the data.

Enable fast, selective, secure, and reliable access to de-identified patient-level research study data in dbGaP

dbGaP FHIR API (GFA) enables the data to be accessed using the widely promoted Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) standard for exchanging health data between health information systems.

Questions?

Want to learn more about dbGaP? Read our latest blog article to get an overview of dbGaP.

For step-by-step instructions, view our dbGaP Submission Guide.

Please reach out to the dbGaP submission staff if you have questions about submitting data.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

