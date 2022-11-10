New and improved SciENcv experience starting January 2023!

Science Experts Network Curriculum Vitae (SciENcv) is an electronic system that helps you assemble professional information needed to apply for federal grant applications. Starting January 2023, we will be introducing a new and improved SciENcv experience!

SciENcv helps you gather and compile information on expertise, employment, education, and professional accomplishments. You can use SciENcv to create and maintain financial documents and biosketches that are submitted with grant applications.

Why should I use SciENcv?

Eliminates the need to repeatedly enter biosketch and financial document information

Reduces the administrative burden associated with federal grant submission and reporting requirements

Allows you to describe your scientific contributions in your own words

New Enhancements

Enhanced user experience with a modern look and feel

Intuitive and easy process that helps you fill out forms correctly

Revised navigation to reduce administrative burden

Document certification

See an example of a new SciENcv form below.

Keep an eye out for upcoming workshops to learn more about the new SciENcv experience coming in 2023.

Feel free to reach out to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov with questions.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

