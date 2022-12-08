Join NCBI at PAG 30

San Diego, January 13-18, 2023
NCBI is looking forward to seeing you in person at the International Plant and Animal Genome Conference (PAG 30), January 13-18, 2023 in San Diego, California.
We’re especially excited to share our recent efforts on the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), a multi-year National Library of Medicine (NLM) project to maximize the impact of eukaryotic research organisms and their genomic data resources on biomedical research.
We also want to hear from you! If you’re interested in sharing your feedback on your needs and experiences involving comparative genomics tools to inform CGR, consider joining our Feedback Session.
Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities and events:
Important Note: The listed times are Pacific time.
Workshop: NCBI Genome Resources
Monday, January 16, 4:00 – 6:10 pm
4:00 – 4:15 pm – NIH Comparative Genomics Resource
Presenting Author: Valerie A. Schneider, PhD
4:15 – 4:35 pm – GenBank Submission: How Do I Submit My Data to NCBI?
Presenting Author: Shelby Bidwell, MA
4:35 – 4:55 pm – Advances in Eukaryotic Annotation at NCBI
Presenting Author: Francoise Thibaud-Nissen, PhD
Presenting Author: Vamsi Kodali, PhD
4:55 – 5:20 pm – Using NCBI Datasets to Easily Gather Data from across NCBI Databases
Presenting Author: Nuala A. O’Leary, PhD
Presenting Author: Eric Cox, PhD
5:20 – 5:40 pm – Genome Visualization Tools for Comparative Genome Analysis
Presenting Author: Sanjida Rangwala, PhD
5:40 – 6:00 pm – Better BLASTing at NCBI
Presenting Author: Scott McGinnis, MSc
Feedback Session: A conversation with NCBI about the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR)
Tuesday, January 17, 10:00 – 11:00 am
Location: Skyview 2
Limited Space!
We want to hear from you! Join us for a small round table discussion to provide feedback that will inform NCBI’s development of an ecosystem of public tools, data, and interfaces facilitating reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.
These discussions are designed for:
-
- Researchers, scientists, educators, developers, librarians, and students that use comparative genomics in their work
- Users of NCBI data, tools, and resources for comparative genomics analyses (e.g., BLAST, Datasets, Gene, CD-Search, Genome Data Viewer, Multiple Sequence Alignment Viewer, Comparative Genome Viewer, etc.)
Topics include:
-
- Genomics tools and resources you use
- How well current NCBI resources meet your needs
- Resource gaps and barriers in comparative genomics that NCBI could address
Booth #423, Exhibit Hall
Stop by our booth to provide feedback, ask questions, or just to chat!
Sunday, January 15, 3:00 pm – 8:45 pm
Monday, January 16, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday, January 17, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
Additional NCBI Talks:
Saturday, January 14
10:30 – 10:50 am – Annotation and Visualization Resources for Cattle and Swine Genomes at NCBI
Presenting Author: Vamsi Kodali, PhD
Sunday, January 15
9:05 – 9:20 am – Comparative Genome Analysis at NCBI
Presenting Author: Sanjida Rangwala, PhD
2:10 – 2:30 pm – Democratizing Access to Whole-Genome Annotation Tools for Prokaryotes
Presenting Author: Francoise Thibaud-Nissen, PhD
Tuesday, January 17
12:10 – 12:30 pm – Quick and Easy Contaminant Removal from Genome Assemblies Using New Tools from NCBI
Presenting Author: Eric Tvedte, PhD
7:20 – 7:40 pm – The NCBI RefSeq Prokaryotic Collection and Tools in the Age of Metagenomes
Presenting Author: Francoise Thibaud-Nissen, PhD
Posters:
Full list of NCBI posters will be available soon!
Monday, January 16, 10:00 – 11:30 AM
Monday, January 16, 3:00 – 4:30 PM
To stay up to date on all NCBI activities at PAG 30, follow us on Twitter at @NCBI.