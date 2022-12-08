Join NCBI at PAG 30

San Diego, January 13-18, 2023

NCBI is looking forward to seeing you in person at the International Plant and Animal Genome Conference (PAG 30), January 13-18, 2023 in San Diego, California.

We’re especially excited to share our recent efforts on the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), a multi-year National Library of Medicine (NLM) project to maximize the impact of eukaryotic research organisms and their genomic data resources on biomedical research.

We also want to hear from you! If you’re interested in sharing your feedback on your needs and experiences involving comparative genomics tools to inform CGR, consider joining our Feedback Session.

Check out NCBI’s schedule of activities and events:

Important Note: The listed times are Pacific time.

Workshop : NCBI Genome Resources

Monday, January 16, 4:00 – 6:10 pm

4:00 – 4:15 pm – NIH Comparative Genomics Resource

Presenting Author: Valerie A. Schneider, PhD

4:15 – 4:35 pm – GenBank Submission: How Do I Submit My Data to NCBI?

Presenting Author: Shelby Bidwell, MA

4:35 – 4:55 pm – Advances in Eukaryotic Annotation at NCBI

Presenting Author: Francoise Thibaud-Nissen, PhD

Presenting Author: Vamsi Kodali, PhD

4:55 – 5:20 pm – Using NCBI Datasets to Easily Gather Data from across NCBI Databases

Presenting Author: Nuala A. O’Leary, PhD

Presenting Author: Eric Cox, PhD

5:20 – 5:40 pm – Genome Visualization Tools for Comparative Genome Analysis

Presenting Author: Sanjida Rangwala, PhD

5:40 – 6:00 pm – Better BLASTing at NCBI

Presenting Author: Scott McGinnis, MSc

Feedback Session: A conversation with NCBI about the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR)

Tuesday, January 17, 10:00 – 11:00 am

Location: Skyview 2

Limited Space!

We want to hear from you! Join us for a small round table discussion to provide feedback that will inform NCBI’s development of an ecosystem of public tools, data, and interfaces facilitating reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.

These discussions are designed for:

Researchers, scientists, educators, developers, librarians, and students that use comparative genomics in their work Users of NCBI data, tools, and resources for comparative genomics analyses (e.g., BLAST, Datasets, Gene, CD-Search, Genome Data Viewer, Multiple Sequence Alignment Viewer, Comparative Genome Viewer, etc.)



Topics include:

Genomics tools and resources you use How well current NCBI resources meet your needs Resource gaps and barriers in comparative genomics that NCBI could address



Booth #423, Exhibit Hall

Stop by our booth to provide feedback, ask questions, or just to chat!

Sunday, January 15, 3:00 pm – 8:45 pm

Monday, January 16, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, January 17, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

Additional NCBI Talks:

Saturday, January 14

10:30 – 10:50 am – Annotation and Visualization Resources for Cattle and Swine Genomes at NCBI

Presenting Author: Vamsi Kodali, PhD

Sunday, January 15

9:05 – 9:20 am – Comparative Genome Analysis at NCBI

Presenting Author: Sanjida Rangwala, PhD

2:10 – 2:30 pm – Democratizing Access to Whole-Genome Annotation Tools for Prokaryotes

Presenting Author: Francoise Thibaud-Nissen, PhD

Tuesday, January 17

12:10 – 12:30 pm – Quick and Easy Contaminant Removal from Genome Assemblies Using New Tools from NCBI

Presenting Author: Eric Tvedte, PhD

7:20 – 7:40 pm – The NCBI RefSeq Prokaryotic Collection and Tools in the Age of Metagenomes

Presenting Author: Francoise Thibaud-Nissen, PhD

Posters:

Full list of NCBI posters will be available soon!

Monday, January 16, 10:00 – 11:30 AM

Monday, January 16, 3:00 – 4:30 PM

To stay up to date on all NCBI activities at PAG 30, follow us on Twitter at @NCBI.

