NCBI hidden Markov models (HMM) release 11.0 now available!

Release 11.0 of the NCBI protein profile Hidden Markov models (HMMs) used by the Prokaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline (PGAP) is now available for download. You can search this collection against your favorite prokaryotic proteins to identify their function using the HMMER sequence analysis package.

The 11.0 release contains 15,643 HMMs maintained by NCBI, including 290 that are new since release 10.0 and 27 that were significantly modified. A total of 518 HMMs were assigned better names, EC numbers, Gene Ontology (GO) terms, gene symbols, or publications. You can search and view the details for these in the Protein Family Model collection, which also includes conserved domain architectures and BlastRules, and find all RefSeq proteins they name.

GO terms associated with HMMs are now propagated to CDSs and proteins annotated with PGAP. In case you missed it, see our previous blog post on this topic.

