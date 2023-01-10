Interested in understanding how sequence data are submitted, processed, and made publicly available in GenBank and the Sequence Read Archive (SRA)? Announcing the GenBank and SRA Data Processing webpage!

Here you can learn about procedures that the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), part of the National Library of Medicine (NLM), uses for processing submitted data and public posting, as well as key definitions of data status.

As part of this effort, NCBI aligned procedures to ensure consistency in the way data are handled across GenBank and SRA. As a result, NCBI has made some adjustments to the way it will process future sequence data submitted to SRA, particularly around requests to remove sequences from public access.

Given the continuing public interest in information related to COVID-19 and mpox (monkeypox), NCBI also plans to re-review requests to change the status of SARS-CoV-2 and mpox sequence data received during these public health emergencies and apply these refined procedures. Any changes to the status of sequence data based on these refined procedures will be announced on a rolling basis.

For additional information about GenBank and SRA, visit NCBI’s websites for GenBank or SRA, or contact the NLM Support Center.

Share this post: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Email

