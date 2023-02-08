NCBI at ACMG 2023

Join us March 14-18 in Salt Lake City, Utah

We are excited to celebrate ClinVar’s 10th anniversary and look forward to seeing you in-person at the 2023 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, March 14-18, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. We will participate in a variety of events and activities featuring our clinical and human genetic resources.

Check out NCBI’s schedule:

NCBI Booth #837, Exhibit Hall

Stop by our booth to provide feedback, ask questions, or just to chat!

Wednesday, March 15, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT

Thursday, March 16, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm MT

Friday, March 17, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm MT

Poster Thursday, March 16, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm MT Fostering a common language in clinical genomics: MANE Select as a universal standard to report clinical variants (P539) Presenting Author: Shashikant Pujar, PhD

Talk Friday, March 17, 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm MT Graphics and filters make it easier to evaluate many variants in ClinVar Presenting Author: Melissa Landrum, PhD

Can’t attend, but want to learn more about our resources?

Visit our Medical Genetics and Human Variation page to learn more about our clinical and human genetic resources. We provide a variety of free resources to help you find a genetic test, learn about a disease, and interpret a variant!

Stay up to date on NCBI activities!

Follow us on Twitter at @NCBI and use the meeting hashtag #ACMGMtg23 to stay up to date on all NCBI activities at the ACMG 2023 conference.

