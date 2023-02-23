What is NCBI and who works here?

Ever wonder who is behind all the data at the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)? Who is developing and managing the NCBI website, as well as our various products, tools, and resources?

In honor of our upcoming 35th anniversary, we want to tell our story! NCBI, a division of the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was founded on November 4, 1988. The late Senator Claude Pepper recognized the importance of computerized information processing methods for the conduct of biomedical research and sponsored legislation that established NCBI.

What does NCBI do?

As a national resource for molecular biology information, our mission is to develop new information technologies to aid in the understanding of fundamental molecular and genetic processes that control health and disease. We provide access to biomedical and genomic information by creating, curating, and maintaining medical and scientific databases.

To carry out our diverse responsibilities, we:

Establish public biology/biomedical databases

Perform research in computational biology

Develop software tools for sequence analysis

Disseminate biomedical information

What products, tools, and databases does NCBI offer?

NCBI offers a variety of products, tools, and databases that include:

Literature Resources:

Bioinformatic Tools:

Biological Sequence Databases:

Clinical & Human Genetic Resources:

Biomolecular Structure Resources:

Specialized Resources:

And more!

Get to know NCBI over the coming months! Leading up to our anniversary, we will feature NCBI staff and product teams. Follow us on Twitter @NCBI and join our mailing list to get the latest NCBI updates!

