New Enhancements to PMC Website

Legacy view will no longer be available effective mid-March 2023

You asked, we listened! We appreciate your feedback since the launch of the updated PubMed Central (PMC) website in March 2022, and we made several improvements to help you better access PMC. These updates include:

Streamlined functionality to get formatted citation information that includes the PubMed format (NBIB file), that works easily on both web and mobile, and is consistent across the PubMed and PMC sites (see number 1 in the image below).

Updated functionality to easily add an article to your My NCBI collections through PMC’s new “Collections” button (number 2 below).

An improved “Resources” section that allows easy access to articles similar to the one you are viewing, other papers that cite that article, and links to related data records in other NCBI databases (number 3 below).

New article view in PMC. Updates are illustrated with yellow number squares: 1) “Cite” button provides formatted citation information; 2) “Collection” button adds the article to My NCBI collections; 3) “Resources” button finds related articles; 4) “Feedback” button to communicate with NCBI.

Since the updated site was launched, the legacy view of the article interface has remained available to help you transition to the improved site and identify and resolve any key issues. Now that we have addressed your most common requests by making the improvements listed above, we will be closing access to the legacy view of the PMC website site in mid-March. At that time, we will redirect any remaining links to the legacy site to the equivalent page on the main PMC website.

We want to continue to hear from you!

As always, we encourage your ongoing feedback and plan to continue making improvements. You can submit any thoughts or questions through the yellow feedback button (number 4 in the image above). Feel free to email us with any questions.

