GenBank Release 254.0 is Available!

. This release has 22.52 trillion bases and 3.37 billion records. The current release has 241,830,635 traditional records containing 1,731,302,248,418 base pairs of sequence data. There are also 2,337,838,461 WGS records containing 20,116,642,176,263 base pairs of sequence data, 672,261,981 bulk-oriented TSA records containing 630,615,054,587 base pairs of sequence data, and 121,067,644 bulk-oriented TLS records containing 46,465,508,548 base pairs of sequence data.

release 254.0 (2/19/2022) is now available on the

Growth between releases

During the 61 days between the close dates for GenBank Releases 253.0 and 254.0, the traditional portion of GenBank grew by 95,708,109,925 base pairs and by 814,890 sequence records. We updated 53,243 records during that same period. We added and/or updated an average of 14,231 traditional records per day!

Between releases 253.0 and 254.0, the WGS component of GenBank grew by 1,030,045,559,694 base pairs and by 96,399,112 sequence records. The TSA component of GenBank grew by 18,764,663,538 base pairs and by 22,343,138 sequence records. The TLS component of GenBank grew by 2,455,851,093 base pairs and by 5,515,267 sequence records.

The total number of sequence data files increased by 287 with this release. The divisions are as follows:

BCT: 24 new files, now a total of 907

CON: 4 new files, now a total of 235

EST: 1 new file, now a total of 578

INV: 146 new files, now a total of 1244

PLN: 63 new files, now a total of 1100

ROD: 16 new files, now a total of 239

VRL: 28 new files, now a total of 864

VRT: 5 new files, now a total of 337

Additional Information

For the ASN.1 GenBank release files, the total number of files decreased substantially from 2,771 to 1,199. This is because the maximum size of an ASN.1 file was increased to as much as 700MB (compressed), due to a change in how we process the ASN.1 version of release data.

For downloading purposes, please keep in mind that the uncompressed GenBank release 254.0 sequence data flat files require roughly 3,052 GB. The ASN.1 data files require approximately 1,509 GB.

For more information about GenBank release 254.0, see the release notes, as well as the README files in the GenBank and ASN.1 (ncbi-asn1) directories on FTP.