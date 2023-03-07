New & Improved NCBI Datasets Genome and Assembly Pages

Legacy pages will be redirecte d effective June 2023

In June 2023, NCBI’s Assembly and Genome record pages will be redirected to new Datasets pages as part of our ongoing effort to modernize and improve your user experience. NCBI Datasets is a new resource that makes it easier to find and download genome data.

We will update the following pages:

The NCBI Assembly pages will be redirected to the new Datasets Genome pages that describe assembled genomes and provide links to related NCBI tools such as Genome Data Viewer and BLAST.

The NCBI Genome pages will be redirected to the Datasets Taxonomy pages that provide a taxonomy-focused portal to genes, genomes and additional NCBI resources.

During this transition, you will have the option to return to the legacy Genome and Assembly pages.

These updates are part of our larger NIH Comparative Genomics Research (CGR) project mission to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms in collaboration with the genomics community. For an example of the new NCBI Datasets updates in action, feel free to browse the Genome and Taxonomy pages for Ursus arctos (brown bear) data.

Join our mailing list to keep up to date with Datasets and other CGR news.

We are very excited about these enhancements and welcome your feedback as we continue to improve and transition to our new pages! Feel free to email us with questions or feedback. For more information, check out our help documentation.

