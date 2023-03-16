New Way to View and Download Related Genes

Effective June 2023, the HomoloGene records will redirect to the Datasets Gene Table



Do you use HomoloGene to view and download data? You can now access updated homology data from NCBI Datasets through the Datasets Gene Table with connections to NCBI Orthologs. Go directly from a HomoloGene record to the Datasets Gene Table that will give you access to up-to-date sequence data and metadata. NCBI Datasets is a new resource that lets you easily gather data from across NCBI databases.

The Datasets Gene Table provides connections to the NCBI Ortholog interface (Figure 1) that provides the following data:

Orthology data based on an updated algorithm that identifies orthologs spanning > 500 vertebrate species

Similar gene data based on protein architectures that spans all eukaryotes

Click on the ‘Datasets Gene Table’ link on the new banner on our HomoloGene record pages to go to the Datasets Gene Table interface.

Figure 1. HomloGene access to homology data in Datasets. You can link to the Datasets gene table for genes in the HomoloGene cluster. The Gene table provides a link to the NCBI Ortholog data providing expanded homology information that includes more genes and sequences for more species.

Need ortholog data on the command-line?

Use the datasets command-line tool to download an ortholog data package.

Questions?

We encourage you to try this new way of exploring related genes. Let us know what you think! In June 2023, we will automatically redirect from HomoloGene records to the gene table.

If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, feel free to reach out to us or use the Feedback button on any Datasets page.

Stay up to date

NCBI Datasets supports the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), an NLM project to establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms. Join our mailing list to keep up to date with NCBI Datasets and other CGR news.

