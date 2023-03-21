NCBI’s Genome Decoration Page (GDP) to Retire in September 2023

As of September 2023, NCBI’s Genome Decoration Page (GDP) will no longer be available. Due to low usage of GDP, we are focusing our development efforts on our more popular resources and tools.

If you are using GDP to view your data mapped to genomes, we encourage you to check out our Genome Data Viewer (GDV) if you haven’t already. You can upload your data for display in GDV and export PDF or SVG images of your view.

Stay up to date

Follow us on Twitter @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with our visualization tools and other NCBI news.

Questions?

Feel free to contact our help desk at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov if you have any questions or concerns.

