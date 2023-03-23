Collecting Limited Usage Data to Enhance SRA Toolkit

What command-line options are you using?

As part of our effort to enhance the Sequence Read Archive (SRA) Toolkit, we will soon begin collecting additional data. This information helps us improve your experience by enabling us to focus our development efforts on the most popular tools and options.

What’s new?

Beginning in May 2023, we will track the use of command-line options for various tools. This will allow us to evaluate usage of tools and make smart development decisions for SRA Toolkit users. We will not track any values, file paths, or local file names – merely the options used in the tool.

For example, we would like to know what FASTQ output formats are the most used so we can add beneficial features to those outputs to enhance your experience.

What information do we collect?

We collect the following information:

The operating system and required libraries

Which tool is being used in SRA Toolkit

The version of SRA Toolkit

Cloud provider and the region for cloud transfers

We will not receive any information that will reveal the context of your research or that will allow us to identify you. See the NLM Privacy and Security Policy document for more details.

Stay tuned! Upon launch, we will provide additional documentation with more details on the information we will collect, how we will use it, and how you can opt-out of reporting.

Questions?

If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, feel free to reach out to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Stay up to date

