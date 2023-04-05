ClinicalTrials.gov Modernization Public Meeting

Join us virtually on April 25 at 12:30 p.m.

Want to learn more about the upcoming changes to the ClinicalTrials.gov website and the new Protocol Registration and Results System (PRS)? We’re hosting a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, April 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET to provide a detailed look at the current beta sites and share our overall progress on modernization.

This meeting is part of an effort by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) to keep stakeholders and the public informed about the ClinicalTrials.gov modernization, which seeks to deliver an improved user experience on an updated platform that will accommodate growth and enhance efficiency. During the meeting, you will have the opportunity to hear from and interact with modernization team members and other stakeholders. Please register using the link above.

Meeting Agenda

ClinicalTrials.gov modernization team members and members of the NLM Board of Regents Public Service Working Group on ClinicalTrials.gov Modernization will engage with attendees in relation to the following:

How We Got Here: A Summary of Our User-Centered Process for the Design and Development of the ClinicalTrials.gov Website

Get to Know ClinicalTrials.gov Beta and PRS Beta

Breakout Rooms for ClinicalTrials.gov Beta and PRS Beta (attendees may join one)

Who Should Attend

The meeting is open to the public. We particularly aim to reach study sponsors and investigators who submit clinical trial information using the PRS. In addition, we hope to reach ClinicalTrials.gov public website users, including patients, families, health care providers, academics, industry representatives, members of nonprofit and advocacy organizations, staff of government agencies, and data researchers.

The meeting will be recorded, and the recording and presentation slides will be available on the ClinicalTrials.gov Modernization webpage after the meeting.

