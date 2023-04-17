In February and March, the NCBI Eukaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline released forty-two new annotations in RefSeq for the organisms listed below. Additionally, interim builds for over sixty species were run during that time period to fix some issues with gene symbol assignment.
- Agelaius phoeniceus (red-winged blackbird)
- Anastrepha ludens (Mexican fruit fly)
- Anopheles marshallii (mosquito)
- Anopheles nili (mosquito)
- Anoplopoma fimbria (sablefish)
- Artibeus jamaicensis (Jamaican fruit-eating bat)
- Bombina bombina (fire-bellied toad)
- Callithrix jacchus (white-tufted-ear marmoset)
- Cherax quadricarinatus (Australian red claw crayfish)
- Clarias gariepinus (North African catfish)
- Cuculus canorus (common cuckoo)
- Desmodus rotundus (common vampire bat)
- Dryobates pubescens (Downy woodpecker)
- Hylaeus anthracinus (bee)
- Hylaeus volcanicus (bee)
- Ictalurus furcatus (blue catfish)
- Ictalurus punctatus (channel catfish)
- Indicator indicator (greater honeyguide)
- Macrosteles quadrilineatus (aster leafhopper)
- Malaclemys terrapin pileata (diamondback terrapin) (pictured)
- Melozone crissalis (California towhee)
- Mercenaria mercenaria (northern quahog)
- Microplitis demolitor (wasp)
- Mirounga angustirostris (Northern elephant seal)
- Molothrus ater (brown-headed cowbird)
- Nycticebus coucang (slow loris)
- Oppia nitens (mite)
- Pan troglodytes (chimpanzee)
- Panthera pardus (leopard)
- Pleuronectes platessa (European plaice)
- Plodia interpunctella (Indianmeal moth)
- Pongo abelii (Sumatran orangutan)
- Pongo pygmaeus (Bornean orangutan)
- Pteronotus parnellii mesoamericanus (Parnell’s mustached bat)
- Rissa tridactyla (black-legged kittiwake)
- Sabethes cyaneus (mosquito)
- Spea bombifrons (plains spadefoot toad)
- Synchiropus splendidus (mandarinfish)
- Talpa occidentalis (Iberian mole)
- Vidua chalybeata (village indigobird)
- Vidua macroura (Pin-tailed whydah)
- Zeugodacus cucurbitae (melon fly)
View the full list of annotated eukaryotes available in the GDV genome browser. You can download genome sequence and metadata using the NCBI Datasets command line tool.
RefSeq supports the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), an NLM project to establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms.
CGR is also making it easier to navigate between data and tools. To see this list and find out what’s in the RefSeq annotation pipeline, check out the new table in NCBI Datasets with info on the latest eukaryotic RefSeq annotations.
