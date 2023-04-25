New Release! Updated Bacterial and Archaeal Reference Genomes Collection Now Available

As previously announced, we are continuously curating a better Prokaryotic Reference Genomes Collection. An updated bacterial and archaeal reference genome collection is now available! This collection of 17,623 genomes was built by selecting exactly one genome assembly for each species among the 283,000+ prokaryotic genomes in RefSeq, except for E. coli for which two assemblies were selected as reference.

What’s new?

480 species were added to this collection

178 species are represented by a better assembly

17 species were removed due to changes in NCBI Taxonomy or uncertainty in their species assignment

We have updated the nucleotide BLAST RefSeq reference genomes database as well as the Microbial Nucleotide BLAST page to reflect this change. You can also run BLAST searches against the proteins annotated on these reference genomes.

