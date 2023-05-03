GenBank Release 255.0 is Available!

GenBank release 255.0 (4/21/2023) is now available on the NCBI FTP site. This release has 23.44 trillion bases and 3.48 billion records.

The current release has:

During the 58 days between the close dates for GenBank Releases 254.0 and 255.0, the traditional portion of GenBank grew by 95,444,070,395 base pairs and by 724,301 sequence records. We updated 172,014 records during that same period. We added and/or updated an average of 15,453 traditional records per day!

Between releases 254.0 and 255.0, the WGS component of GenBank grew by 809,862,583,958 base pairs and by 102,632,003 sequence records. The TSA component of GenBank grew by 5,676,303,640 base pairs and by 6,070,701 sequence records. The TLS component of GenBank grew by 102,416,285 base pairs and by 119,028 sequence records.

The total number of sequence data files increased by 301 with this release. The divisions are as follows:

BCT: 30 new files, now a total of 937

ENV: 1 new file, now a total of 77

INV: 136 new files, now a total of 1380

MAM: 16 new files, now a total of 166

PAT: 1 new file, now a total of 252

PLN: 14 new files, now a total of 1114

ROD: 61 new files, now a total of 300

VRL: 22 new files, now a total of 886

VRT: 20 new files, now a total of 357

Additional information

For downloading purposes, please keep in mind that the uncompressed GenBank release 255.0 sequence data flat files require roughly 3,184 GB. The ASN.1 data files require approximately 1,553 GB.

For more information about GenBank release 255.0, see the release notes, as well as the README files in the GenBank and ASN.1 (ncbi-asn1) directories on FTP.

