NCBI’s Remap Tool to Retire in November 2023

As of November 2023, NCBI’s Remap tool will no longer be available. Due to low usage of Remap, a tool that projects annotation data from one coordinate system to another, we are focusing our development efforts on our more popular resources and tools.

We encourage you to check out our newest, easy-to-use visualization tool, the Comparative Genome Viewer (CGV), which displays assembly-assembly whole genome alignments to help you quickly compare eukaryotic genome assemblies and easily identify genomic changes that may be significant to biology and evolution.

