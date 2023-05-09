RefSeq release 218 is now available online and from the FTP site. You can access RefSeq data through NCBI Datasets.
What’s included in this release?
As of May 1, 2023, this full release incorporates genomic, transcript, and protein data containing:
- 356,619,635 records
- 260,776,371 proteins
- 52,503,423 RNAs
- sequences from 133,740 organisms
The release is provided in several directories as a complete dataset and divided by logical groupings.
Updates & announcements
New annotation milestone!
We are excited to announce that we have annotated over 1,000 eukaryotic species in RefSeq!
Human genome annotation update
Mouse annotation update
Annotation Release GCF_000001635.27-RS_2023_04 is an update of NCBI Mus musculus Annotation Release 109.
New eukaryotic genome annotations
This release includes new annotations generated by NCBI’s eukaryotic genome annotation pipeline for 55 other species, including:
Stay up to date
RefSeq supports the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), an NLM project to establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms. Follow us on Twitter @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with RefSeq and other CGR news.
Questions?
If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, please reach out to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.
