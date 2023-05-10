Gene Ontology (GO) Terms on 100M+ RefSeq Prokaryotic Protein Sequence Records

Do you work with or study prokaryotic proteins? As previously announced, we’ve been adding Gene Ontology (GO) terms to RefSeq prokaryotic protein sequence records (example below) to standardize the language when describing the functions of genes and their products. Over 100 million RefSeq proteins from prokaryotes now have at least one GO Term, a 55% increase since we started propagating GO terms from Conserved Domains Database (CDD) architectures in March.

Features & Benefits

GO terms allow you to quickly and easily:

Understand the molecular function, biological processes, and cellular components associated with these proteins

Compare proteins across different species and understand the functional relationships between different proteins within the same or different organisms

Identify potential protein-protein interaction partners and metabolic pathways that involve these proteins

Find proteins that contribute to cellular processes, such as metabolism, transport, and signaling

Example:

DNA polymerase IV [Syntrophomonas wolfei]

Stay up to date

Questions?

