Join NCBI at ASM Microbe 2023

Houston, TX, June 15-19, 2023
NCBI is looking forward to seeing you in person at the American Society for Microbiology Annual Meeting (ASM Microbe 2023). NCBI staff will participate in a variety of activities and events and will also be available at our booth (#2410) to address your questions. We’re especially excited to share our recent efforts on the NCBI Pathogen Detection Project which integrates bacterial and fungal pathogen genomic sequences from numerous ongoing foodborne illness and environmental surveillance and research efforts.
Check out our schedule of activities and events below (and on our conference webpage). All times are in CST.
Talks
Saturday, June 17
8:45 am
The relationship between carbapenem resistant phenotype and genotype including unknown mechanisms interrogated with NCBI Pathogen Detection
Presenting Author: Arjun Prasad, PhD
Saturday, June 17
1:45 – 3:45 pm
Mass Spectrometry for rapid identification of bacteria
Presenting Author: Gelio Alves, PhD
Posters
Friday, June 16
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
NCBI’S MicroBIGG-E and Reference Gene Catalog Enable Analysis of the Phylogenetics and Distribution of KPC-family Beta-lactamases
Presenting Author: Michael Feldgarden, PhD
Saturday, June 17
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
The relationship between carbapenem resistant phenotype and genotype including unknown mechanisms interrogated with NCBI Pathogen Detection
Presenting Author: Arjun Prasad, PhD
Genome Mining for Novel Choice-of-anchor Domains and Type X Secretion System (TXSS) C-terminal Sorting Signals
Presenting Author: Daniel Haft, PhD
NCBI Taxonomy and Other NCBI Resources for Prokaryotic Curation
Presenting Author: Shobha Sharma, PhD
Sunday, June 18
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
The RefSeq Collection and PGAP in the Age of Metagenomes
Presenting Authors: Francoise Thibaud-Nissen, PhD & Daniel Haft, PhD
NCBI Booth #2410, Exhibit Hall
Friday, June 16, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday, June 17, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Sunday, June 18, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Meet the NCBI Experts: Booth #2410
Questions?
Too busy to talk, but still have questions to ask? Write to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov!
