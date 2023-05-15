Join NCBI at ASM Microbe 2023

Houston, TX, June 15-19, 2023

NCBI is looking forward to seeing you in person at the American Society for Microbiology Annual Meeting (ASM Microbe 2023). NCBI staff will participate in a variety of activities and events and will also be available at our booth (#2410) to address your questions. We’re especially excited to share our recent efforts on the NCBI Pathogen Detection Project which integrates bacterial and fungal pathogen genomic sequences from numerous ongoing foodborne illness and environmental surveillance and research efforts.

Check out our schedule of activities and events below (and on our conference webpage). All times are in CST.

Talks

Saturday, June 17

8:45 am

The relationship between carbapenem resistant phenotype and genotype including unknown mechanisms interrogated with NCBI Pathogen Detection

Presenting Author: Arjun Prasad, PhD

Saturday, June 17

1:45 – 3:45 pm

Mass Spectrometry for rapid identification of bacteria

Presenting Author: Gelio Alves, PhD

Posters

Friday, June 16

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

NCBI’S MicroBIGG-E and Reference Gene Catalog Enable Analysis of the Phylogenetics and Distribution of KPC-family Beta-lactamases

Presenting Author: Michael Feldgarden, PhD

Saturday, June 17

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

The relationship between carbapenem resistant phenotype and genotype including unknown mechanisms interrogated with NCBI Pathogen Detection

Presenting Author: Arjun Prasad, PhD

Genome Mining for Novel Choice-of-anchor Domains and Type X Secretion System (TXSS) C-terminal Sorting Signals

Presenting Author: Daniel Haft, PhD

NCBI Taxonomy and Other NCBI Resources for Prokaryotic Curation

Presenting Author: Shobha Sharma, PhD

Sunday, June 18

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

The RefSeq Collection and PGAP in the Age of Metagenomes

Presenting Authors: Francoise Thibaud-Nissen, PhD & Daniel Haft, PhD

NCBI Booth #2410, Exhibit Hall

Stop by our booth to provide feedback, ask questions, or just to chat!

Friday, June 16, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, June 17, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, June 18, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Meet the NCBI Experts: Booth #2410

Visit our booth to meet NCBI experts and learn more about our tools and resources. Stay tuned for more details!

Questions?

Too busy to talk, but still have questions to ask? Write to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov!

