New NCBI Summer Virtual Workshop Series!

Apply to attend interactive, hands-on workshops

Calling all biology students and educators! Want to learn more about NCBI resources and how to use our high-quality data and cutting-edge tools for your research projects or curricula?

We are excited to announce our upcoming virtual workshop series for Summer 2023. Our interactive, hands-on workshops are taught by experienced NCBI Education faculty. Events are free to attend, and applications are open to the public; however, each workshop will accept a limited number of participants to facilitate the best possible educational experience.

An Introduction to PubChem for Life Science

Thursday, June 22, 2023, 1:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Instructor: Alexa Salsbury, PhD

Application close date: June 12, 2023

A Biology Student’s Guide to Finding & Organizing NCBI Data for Research Projects

Thursday, June 29, 2023, 1:00 – 4:00 pm ET

Instructors: Rana Morris, PhD, and Sally Chang, PhD

Application close date: June 15, 2023

Exploring the Relationship Between Two Eukaryotic Genomes Using the Comparative Genome Viewer

Thursday, July 13, 2023, 1:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Instructor: Wayne Matten, PhD

Application close date: June 28, 2023

Accessing NCBI Biology Resources Using EDirect for Command Line Novices

Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 1:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Instructor: Sally Chang, PhD

Application close date: July 5, 2023

Introduction to Pathogen Data at NCBI

Thursday, July 27, 2023, 1:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Instructor: Rana Morris, PhD

Application close date: July 13, 2023

Exploring Evolutionary Relationships Using BLAST



Thursday, August 3, 2023, 1:00 – 3:00 pm ET

Instructor: Peter Cooper, PhD

Application close date: July 24, 2023

Interested in attending? Don’t miss out! Apply today!

Please review the workshop descriptions to get a full understanding of the content that will be covered and the intended audience. These workshops are for all life scientists, including educators and research students, who are interested in learning how to use NCBI resources. More information can be found on our Outreach Events page.

Questions?

If you have questions, please contact us at workshops@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

