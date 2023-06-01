Revolutionize your research with the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR)

Unlock the full potential of eukaryotic research organisms and their genomic data with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR). CGR facilitates reliable comparative genomics analyses through community collaboration as well as an NCBI toolkit of interconnected, interoperable data and tools.

Comparative genomics is a field of study that uses the genomes of many different organisms to help us understand basic biological processes and human disease. NCBI is developing CGR to help researchers take full advantage of the rapidly growing number of eukaryotic organisms that, due to recent technological advances, now have sequenced genomes and associated data that can be used in these types of studies. Its NCBI toolkit offers new and modern resources for such analyses, and its emphasis on community collaboration brings new opportunities to share and connect data.

NCBI Toolkit

The NCBI toolkit provided by CGR offers high-quality genomics-related resources.

Interconnected databases with access points to navigate NCBI content.

Interoperable NCBI data and tools that integrate into your workflows.

What are some things I can do with the NCBI toolkit?

Community Collaboration

Contribute to the collection of publicly available genomic data from the NCBI Archives. Submit your assembled genome to GenBank at the Submission Portal .

Improve gene functional annotations and connect literature to gene records. Submit a GeneRIF (Gene Reference into Function).

Enable new discoveries and further scientific advancement! Reach out to us at cgr@nlm.nih.gov or visit our website and click the yellow Feedback button on the bottom right to explore opportunities to connect your genome-related data and metadata to NCBI through APIs or links.

Your feedback will inform new developments and improvements.

Join the CGR community today and revolutionize your research!

Tell us what you need to support your comparative genomics analyses.

Identify opportunities for connectivity with community-provided, genomics-related data and tools.

Give feedback on the NCBI toolkit – especially if you use multiple CGR-related data, tools, and resources in combination.

