Making Discoveries in Canine & Human Oncology using the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR)

Do you use model organisms to study specific genes or genetic variations to research a particular human disease or phenotype? The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR) offers a cutting-edge NCBI toolkit of high-quality genomics data and tools to help you with comparative genomics analysis for eukaryotic organisms.

As comparative genomics advances, an increasing number of model organisms (established and emerging) are relied upon for studying human health. Dog genomes have been extensively studied and characterized and many genetic variations have been identified that are associated with canine hereditary diseases. Among these are several cancers which are common in both species, making dogs an ideal model for human disease progression and treatment.

How and why should you use our resources? Consider the example below.

It is well known that specific variants in the TP53 (tumor protein p53) gene cause Li-Fraumeni syndrome in humans, which dramatically increases a person’s risk to develop several types of cancer. Genetic variants in TP53 have been frequently found in canine cancers including osteosarcoma and histiocytic sarcoma. Understanding how these variants cause disease and influence targeted chemotherapy responses can guide the creation of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics to improve the health of both dogs and humans.

The following are relevant CGR and other NCBI resources that can help with your research on TP53 with example records and search results.

