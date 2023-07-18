RefSeq release 219 is now available online and from the FTP site. You can access RefSeq data through NCBI Datasets.

What’s included in this release?

As of July 18, 2023, this full release incorporates genomic, transcript, and protein data containing:

371,291,248 records

3,752,372,037,103 nucleotide bases

106,842,615,422 amino acids

sequences from 138,491 organisms

The release is provided in several directories as a complete dataset and divided by logical groupings.

Updates & announcements

Rat genome annotation update

Annotation Release GCF_015227675.2-RS_2023_06 is an update of NCBI Rattus norvegicus Annotation Release 108. The updated annotation includes the curation of over 5000 genes since our last annotation in 2021.

Access to historical human transcript alignments is now available!

We are providing a collection of RefSeq transcript alignments including both the latest versions in the GCF_000001405.40-RS_2023_03 annotation release, and older transcripts going back to 1999. If you work with variant data mapped to historical human RefSeq transcript versions, you can now map your data to the current GRCh38 reference genome and MANE transcripts. The data are available for download from the FTP site.

Three new representative fungal RefSeq assemblies

There has been a switch in RefSeq assembly representation for Talaromyces marneffei to GCF_009556855.1, Fusarium oxysporum to GCF_013085055.1 and [Candida] auris to GCF_003013715.1. All three new RefSeq representatives have complete genomes that are an improvement on previous RefSeq assemblies.

New eukaryotic genome annotations

This release includes new annotations generated by NCBI’s eukaryotic genome annotation pipeline for 58 species, including:

Pygmy chimpanzee, based on new assembly NHGRI_mPanPan1-v1.1-0.1.freeze_pri (GCF_029289425.1-RS_2023_05)

Hippopotamus, based on new assembly mHipAmp2.hap2 (GCF_030028045.1-RS_2023_06) (pictured)

European snow vole, based on new assembly mChiNiv1.1 (GCF_950005125.1-RS_2023_06)

Peregrine falcon, based on new assembly bFalPer1.pri (GCF_023634155.1-RS_2023_04)

Beta vulgaris, based on updated assembly EL10.2 (GCF_026745355.1-RS_2023_06)

Daphnia carinata, based on updated assembly CSIRO_AGI_Dcar_v0.2-RS_2023_06 (GCF_022539665.1)

Stay up to date

RefSeq supports the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR), an NLM project to establish an ecosystem to facilitate reliable comparative genomics analyses for all eukaryotic organisms. Follow us on Twitter @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with RefSeq and other CGR news.

Questions?

If you have questions or would like to provide feedback, please reach out to us at info@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

