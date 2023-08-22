NCBI Hidden Markov Models (HMM) Release 13.0 Now Available!

Release 13.0 of the NCBI protein profile Hidden Markov models (HMMs) used by the Prokaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline (PGAP) is now available for download. You can search this collection against your favorite prokaryotic proteins to identify their function using the HMMER sequence analysis package.

What’s new?

The 13.0 release contains:

16,143 HMMs maintained by NCBI

315 new HMMs since release 12.0

286 HMMs with better names, EC numbers, Gene Ontology (GO) terms, gene symbols or publications

You can search and view the details for these in the Protein Family Model collection, which also includes conserved domain architectures and BlastRules, and find all RefSeq proteins these models name.

GO terms associated with HMMs are now propagated to CDSs and proteins annotated with PGAP. In case you missed it, see our previous blog post on this topic.

