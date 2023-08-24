Thank you for your feedback!

You asked, we listened! In response to your feedback, we made improvements to the Genetic Testing Registry (GTR®) Submission Portal to streamline your submission experience.

What’s new?

Redesigned homepage for a more intuitive submission experience

New test submission page where you can add new tests, download Excel templates, upload spreadsheets, and track API submissions

One-click download of your clinical test data right from the home page

Improved navigation within the GTR submission site making it easier to move between the home page, lab record, test management tool, and test submission page

Quick access to the ‘Groups’ feature where you can manage permissions for laboratory staff who can submit data for your lab

Recent improvements

Manage Tests page An easier way to find and edit your tests, delete records, and download data for select tests. You can access it by clicking the ‘Manage Tests’ link at the top of any page or in the ‘Tests in this lab’ section of your home page.

Bulk edits to clinical tests If you prefer to work in the Submission Portal wizard rather than in Excel, now you can update select fields in multiple tests using the bulk edits feature. Fields that can be updated for multiple tests include test-specific contact, URL for the test, how to order, test codes, and specimen source. You can access it from the ‘Manage Tests’ page.



Additional updates

As previously announced, we released a submission API that supports fully automated submission of test data to GTR.

Stay tuned for more information on upcoming software updates!

Questions?

We are continuously improving GTR to make data submission more efficient, and we welcome your input! Feel free to contact us if you have questions or would like to provide feedback.

