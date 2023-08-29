Which animals can catch and transmit human viral infections?

Using the NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR) to understand susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 and other infection s

Are you conducting research on animal-mediated transmission of human viral infections, such as COVID-19? The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR) offers a cutting-edge NCBI toolkit of high-quality genomics data and tools to help with comparative genomics analysis for eukaryotic genes, such as Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) which is targeted by SARS-CoV-2.

NCBI resources have been beneficial in helping the scientific community understand viral infections associated with public health crises, such as COVID-19 and Influenza, and can be used for study of emerging viruses that may represent new threats.

How and why should you use our resources? Consider the example below!

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, comparative genomics (example) was used to identify a range of animals potentially infected by SARS-CoV-2 by targeting their ACE2 protein, a cellular receptor for viral entry into host cells. These species represented both potential routes of transmission and new animal models to study SARS-CoV-2 infections in humans.

The following are relevant CGR and other NCBI resources that can help with your research on ACE2 genes with example records and search results.

