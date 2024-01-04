Best of 2023: A Look at the NCBI Insights Blog

As we begin a new year, let’s look back at the best NCBI Insights Blog posts of 2023.
In case you missed any of these, check them out!
3+ Ways NCBI is Enhancing the SRA Database
Do you submit or access Sequence Read Archive (SRA) data? In an ongoing effort to enhance your experience, NCBI is making several improvements to our widely used SRA database.
What is NCBI and Who Works There?
Ever wonder who is behind all the data at the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)? In honor of our upcoming 35th anniversary, we want to tell our story!
Celebrating 10 Years of ClinVar: Why it is More Important Than Ever!
ClinVar, a free and publicly available database, was established 10 years ago. Learn about how ClinVar has grown and continues to provide healthcare professionals with accurate and up-to-date interpretations of genetic testing results.
Putting Content into Context: Clarifying PubMed Central's Role as an Archive
The role of a library in a digital world continues to evolve and expand. We recently updated how we describe, display, and share articles in PMC to provide our users with more context and help them more accurately cite the correct source of an article made available in PMC.
A Successful Codeathon! Collaborating to Expand Expertise in African Life Scientists
Exciting update! We recently collaborated with the African Society for Bioinformatics and Computational Biology (ASBCB) for their spring OMICS Codeathon, and it was a great success.
Which Animals Can Catch and Transmit Human Viral Infections?
Are you conducting research on animal-mediated transmission of human viral infections? The NIH Comparative Genomics Resource (CGR) can help you understand susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, Influenza, and other infections.
Comparing Yeast Species Used in Beer Brewing and Bread Making
Learn how to use CGR to compare yeast species used in brewing and bread making! Comparative genomics allows us to use knowledge from a model species, such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae, to understand traits in other, related organisms, such as Saccharomyces pastorianus.
Using NCBI Resources for Genotype-Based Medication Optimization
NCBI offers a variety of clinical genetic resources to help you research, diagnose, and treat diseases and conditions. Learn how to optimize your patient’s medication using our resources.
NCBI Pathogen Detection Plays Key Role in Identification of a Novel Shiga Toxin Subtype
NCBI recently collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and outside experts on novel Shiga-toxin subtypes found by Pathogen Detection Pipeline screening of E. coli and Shigella isolates.
Using NCBI Data and Tools for Your Research Project
Are you a biology student working on a research project? NCBI offers free access to a wide variety of resources and tools to help you find and download data for your project.
Learn more
The NCBI Insights Blog is intended to help you better understand NCBI and our resources, explore issues of scientific interest that drive our resource development, and demonstrate how you can use our resources to help enhance your research.
Stay up to date
Follow us on social @NCBI and join our mailing list to keep up to date with NCBI news.